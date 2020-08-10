Warner Bros. TV & Warner Horizon Scripted TV Combine Operations; Clancy Collins White Upped, Leigh London Redman Named Head Of Drama

As part of the ongoing WarnerMedia restructuring, Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth is consolidating the studio’s scripted and unscripted television production operations. On the scripted side, Warner Bros. Television and cable/streaming unit Warner Horizon Scripted TV are being merged into a new scripted division led by Warner Bros. Television Presidents Susan Rovner and Brett Paul. The duo, who previously served as Presidents of both Warner Bros. TV and Warner Horizon Scripted TV, will continue overseeing all scripted programming, reporting to Roth.

The consolidation reverts Warner Bros. TV to its original structure before cable and unscripted fare was given their own division with the 2006 launch of Warner Horizon.

Clancy Collins White has been elevated to a newly created position and will now have day-to-day oversight of all scripted program development for the new Warner Bros. Television, reporting to Rovner. She previously served as EVP, Drama Development, Warner Bros. Television.

Succeeding White will be Leigh London Redman, who has been tapped to lead drama development, and will supervise the efforts of the newly combined drama team. She previously served as EVP, Scripted Programming, at Warner Horizon Television, a position that is being eliminated in the consolidation.

Adrienne Turner will continue to run comedy development and will oversee the comedy team. She continues to serve as SVP & Head of Comedy Development, Warner Bros. Television.

Odetta Watkins, EVP, Current Programming, Premium Cable and On-Demand/Streaming Series, and Maddy Horne, EVP, Current Programming, Network Series, will continue in their respective roles and will continue to manage all creative aspects of on-going scripted series produced by the Studio.

Continuing in their current positions at Warner Bros. Television and overseeing newly combined teams are Adam Glick, EVP, Business Affairs; Sue Palladino, EVP, Production; and Jody Zucker, EVP, Legal Affairs.

The consolidation is resulting in layoffs as redundancy, mostly in backlot operations, such as business affairs, legal, production and finance, are being combined.

Overall, the current round of layoffs is expected to impact about 600 WarnerMedia employees, a significant portion of them at Warner Bros. Entertainment. The hight-level exits today include Jeffrey R. Schlesinger President, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution; Ron Sanders, President, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution & Home Entertainment and EVP, International Business Operations; Kim Williams, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Warner Bros. Entertainment; and Telepictures GM Donna Redier Linsk. They join Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, whose departures were announced Friday.