Warner Bros. TV Group Signs Overall Deal With Robin Thede

The glow up for Robin Thede continues as the Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) has signed a new exclusive overall deal with the creator/executive producer and star of the Emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show on HBO. The deal continues WarnerMedia’s long-standing relationship with Thede and marks the first deal for the multi-hyphenate.

Under the pact, Thede will develop new television programming for all platforms including on-demand, streaming services as well as premium and basic cable channels. This includes HBO and HBO Max. Details about the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but WBTVG has confirmed that the deal is an exclusive multi-year agreement.

Thede’s critically acclaimed A Black Lady Sketch Show is nominated for three Emmys including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series as well as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Angela Bassett and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for Dime Davis. Executive produced by Thede and Issa Rae, the show is the first of its kind as it stars and is written solely by Black women. With core cast members Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson, the first season included guest stars Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, Patti LaBelle, Loretta Divine, among others. A Black Lady Sketch Show brings the funny to culturally relevant themes such as social norms, anxiety, religion, sex, dating and relationships and was renewed for a second season.

Thede is currently writing the feature Fashionably Black for HBO Max with Christa Gatewood, produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. She recently appeared in the latest season fo HBO’s Insecure and in Justin Simien’s Sundance thriller Bad Hair, which will debut on Hulu October 23. She was the creator, executive producer, showrunner, writer and star of the BET late-night talk show The Rundown with Robin Thede. Thede also served as the head writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and was head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Thede is repped by WME, Del Shaw Moonves and ID Public Relations.