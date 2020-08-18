Warner Bros’ Global HR Head Kiko Washington To Retire At End Of Year

Kiko Washington, Warner Bros Entertainment’s head of global PR since 2009, is retiring at the end of the year after a 35-year run at the company in various roles at WB, Time Warner and HBO. The news was announced to staff Tuesday by Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of Warner Bros and WarnerMedia’s head of the Studios and Networks Group.

“This has been a time of reflection for so many, and Kiko and I have been talking about his plans for a while,” Sarnoff said in her memo. “Ultimately, he decided he’s ready to spend more time with his family…” (read her full memo below).

Said Washington: “I am so lucky to have spent the last 35 years with HBO and Warner Bros., two very successful companies with incredibly special cultures. And, while I worked all over the world for those great organizations, I am so much luckier now. I get to spend more time with my family, Jewels, Austin and Bianca!”

Washington, whose title was EVP Worldwide Human Resources, Warner Bros. Entertainment, spent 15 years at HBO as VP Human Resources and Administration before moving to then-parent Time Warner where he was VP Human Resources Planning and International Human Resources Management. He joined Warner Bros in August 2000 as SVP Worldwide Human Resources.

In his most current role as global HR head, he was responsible for managing the human resources department on a worldwide basis. That included organizational planning and development, recruitment, compensation and benefits, employee training and development, employee relations, employee communications, shared services and work-life initiatives. He also worked across all WarnerMedia divisions.

Washington, who graduated from the Penn’s Wharton School with a bachelor’s degree in economics, lives in Santa Monica with his wife, son and daughter.

Here’s Sarnoff’s full memo:

Hi everyone,

It’s with mixed emotions that I announce that after more than 35 years as part of the WarnerMedia/Time Warner family, Kiko Washington, EVP Worldwide Human Resources, has decided to retire at the end of the year.

This has been a time of reflection for so many, and Kiko and I have been talking about his plans for a while. Ultimately, he decided he’s ready to spend more time with his family – Jewels, Austin and Bianca.

As you all know, Kiko has contributed greatly to our overall success, playing an integral role in shaping Warner Bros.’ culture, as well as a number of initiatives and policies around employee engagement, inclusion and belonging. He helped establish our Business Resource Groups and countless employee activities over the last 20 years at WB.

I want to thank Kiko for his support, camaraderie and partnership since I joined the company last year. We will miss him greatly. Please join me in wishing Kiko all the best. He’ll always be part of the Warner Bros. family.