Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Sues Over Werewolf Novella Film Rights

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Batman' Teaser Drops At DC Fandome

Read the full story

Walter Lure Dies: Cofounder Of Punk Pioneers The Heartbreakers Was 71

Walter Lure, a cofounder of 1970s punk rock pioneers the Heartbreakers, died Aug. 22 of cancer at age 71, friends confirmed.

The guitarist appeared on the Heatbreakers only studio album, 1977’s L.A.M.F., which featured frontman Johnny Thunders, bassist Billy Rath, and drummer Jerry Nolan. Lure was in and out of the band at various points.

He became a stockbroker and continued performing until earlier this year, performing with ad hoc lineups. A live album of Walter Lure’s L.A.M.F. with Lure and Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, and Blondie drummer Clem Burke was released in 2017.

“Walter Lure (April 22, 1949 – August 22, 2020) our dear, friend has passed away,” said a social media post from the Starwood Club in Hollywood. “Walter was diagnosed with liver and lung cancer in July 2020, which spread rapidly and he died from complications related to the cancer at the age of 71, peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by family. He was much loved by all and respected for all he contributed to the world of music. He will be dearly missed. To his family, friends and fans our deepest condolences. May he RIP.”
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad