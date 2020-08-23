Walter Lure Dies: Cofounder Of Punk Pioneers The Heartbreakers Was 71

Walter Lure, a cofounder of 1970s punk rock pioneers the Heartbreakers, died Aug. 22 of cancer at age 71, friends confirmed.

The guitarist appeared on the Heatbreakers only studio album, 1977’s L.A.M.F., which featured frontman Johnny Thunders, bassist Billy Rath, and drummer Jerry Nolan. Lure was in and out of the band at various points.

He became a stockbroker and continued performing until earlier this year, performing with ad hoc lineups. A live album of Walter Lure’s L.A.M.F. with Lure and Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, and Blondie drummer Clem Burke was released in 2017.