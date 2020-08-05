Walmart Unveils Films For Drive-In Series Curated By Tribeca; From ‘Black Panther’ To ‘Beetlejuice’ To ‘Cars’

Black Panther, Wonder Woman, ET and Cars are among the films unveiled Wednesday for the Walmart Drive-In, curated by the Tribeca Film Festival, that will turn the giant retailer’s parking lots at 160 locations into outdoor theaters starting August 14.

Walmart said the nationwide event will feature 320 showings through October. Drew Barrymore will be the virtual host for all events and make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz will also appear in person or virtually at select showings.

The venture follows a Tribeca solo drive-in series that featured 30 iconic films in locations in major markets nationwide over 20 days.

The lineup includes: Friday Night Lights, The Karate Kid, Space Jam, Black Panther, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Batman Movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Spy Kids, Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, Wonder Woman, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Ghostbusters, Men in Black: International, Back to The Future, Beetlejuice, The Goonies, The Wizard of Oz, Dolphin Tale, Selena and animated features Cars, The Iron Giant, The Lego Movie and Madagascar.

Short films will kick off each feature, including Bilby, Bird Karma, Brooklyn Breeze, CROW:The Legend, Fire In Cardboard City, INVASION!, Looney Tunes’ Boo! Appetweet and Marooned.

Walmart is offering a pickup or delivery service for snacks at each location.

The Walmart Drive-in starts taking reservations today at 5 pm ET. See www.TheWalmartDriveIn.com for participating locations.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer.