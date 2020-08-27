Walmart Stock Zooms On Joint Bid With Microsoft For TikTok As Kevin Mayer Exit Continues To Reverberate

Walmart stock is up more than 5% — a major move for the typically sleepy large-cap shares — on news that the retail giant has teamed with Microsoft to explore a bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Microsoft, along with Oracle and Twitter, has already been in the mix as a potential acquirer of the fast-growing social platform’s U.S. operations.

Owned by ByteDance, a conglomerate founded by a Chinese entrepreneur, TikTok ran afoul of U.S. officials over suspicions that it was being used for malevolent purposes by China. On August 6, President Donald Trump signed an executive order saying the company would be banned in the U.S. unless it completes a sale to a U.S.-based company.

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC, which broke the news of the joint bid with Microsoft. “We believe a potential relationship with TikTok U.S. in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

The valuation of the deal is a bit of a moving target but is believed to be in the $20 billion to $30 billion range.

Meanwhile, the stunning exit of TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer after only three months on the job is continuing to resonate. According to CNBC, Mayer was initially planning to announce his departure next week along with news of a sale but decided to push up the timing. In the assessment of many, Mayer will not lack for incoming interest from a range of tech and media companies in the coming weeks.

Before joining TikTok in the spring, he had a long run at Disney, spearheading major M&A transactions like the Fox, Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm deals and also running the company’s direct-to-consumer unit and shepherding Disney+. Once considered the heir apparent to Bob Iger, Mayer was passed over in favor of Bob Chapek when Iger passed the baton last February.

In separate notes to clients Thursday, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Walmart’s interest likely “seals the deal” that Microsoft — not Oracle or other bidders — will prevail. He also said the loss of Mayer is a “huge blow” to TikTok’s efforts to fight Trump in court.

“We believe Mayer, with his vast experience at Disney and one of the most respected industry veterans

globally, was a home run for TikTok when he got hired and ultimately was going to help the company navigate its regulatory challenges in the Beltway,” Ives wrote. “Clearly things have changed dramatically as Mayer noted in a letter to employees ‘the political environment has sharply changed’ since he signed to come on board as CEO.”