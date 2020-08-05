Vinessa Shaw Joins Dermot Mulroney In ‘The Blazing World’; Brendan Hines, Kevin Daniels Cast In Pandemic Thriller ‘Do Not Disturb’ – Film Briefs

Vinessa Shaw (3:10 to Yuma, Hocus Pocus, Ray Donovan) has signed on to co-star opposite Dermot Mulroney in Carlson Young’s directorial debut thriller, The Blazing World, as production prepares to commence outside of Austin, Texas this month. Based on Young’s 2018 Sundance Film Festival short of the same name, the film follows a self-destructive young woman who decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Young co-wrote the screenplay with Pierce Brown and will also co-star along with Udo Kier. Brinton Bryan of Greenbelt Films is handling the financing and is producing the pic with Elizabeth Avellán and Rana Joy Glickman of TealHouse Entertainment. Executive producers are Andrew Carlberg, and Ted Field and Justin Smith of Radar Pictures. Shaw, who can next be seen starring opposite Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen and Robert Duvall in the sports drama 12 Mighty Orphans, is repped by Buchwald.

(L-R) Brendan Hines, Kevin Daniels and Tatjana Marjanovic AP; Courtesy of Tatjana Marjanovic

Brendan Hines (Lie to Me Amazon’s The Tick), Kevin Daniels (Council of Dads, Modern Family) and Tatjana Marjanovic (Monsters of Man, Universal’s upcoming thriller Great White) are set to star in Do Not Disturb, an indie thriller set during a global pandemic written and directed by Christopher Beyrooty and Connor Martin. Shooting is currently underway in Hollywood. In the film, a global pandemic limits the possibility of travel causing a honeymooning couple to get stranded at the historic Hollywood Hotel where a skeleton staff of two employees tend to them. When tensions escalate amidst a forced lockdown, it becomes apparent there is more to fear at the storied hotel than just cabin fever. Jey Reynolds and Ola Kaminska also co-star. The Komack Company’s Jonathon Komack Martin is producing the project with executive producers by Jason Chang, Brendan Hines, Blake Goza, and Hana Dahl.

Michael Welch (Twilight), Richard Riehle (Casino), Stelio Savante (Running For Grace), Danny Winn (The Crossbreed) and Michelle Campbell (Modern Family) have been added to the cast of 30 Seconds In Hell, a western horror film from writer, director Michael Anthony Giudicissi. The plot follows gunfighters of the OK Corral, who are summoned from the grave by the mysterious Ghost Rider and Destiny, and are brought to Destiny Saloon to answer for their crimes, sins, loves, and lives. They’re all here, back from the dead for one day to tell their side of the story. With the clock ticking no one will escape a final fight at the OK Corral and their date with Destiny. Royd McCargish is producing while Giudicissi serves as exec producer. filming is slated to take place in New Mexico this fall