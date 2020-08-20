‘Vigil’: Filming Resumes On The BBC’s Suranne Jones & Rose Leslie Submarine Thriller; ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alums Round Out Cast

Bodyguard and Line Of Duty producer World Productions has resumed filming on its BBC One submarine thriller Vigil, starring Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie.

Produced in Glasgow, Scotland, the show was forced to shut down earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but filming is now back underway with safety protocols.

The BBC released a first-look image of the six-part series, which was taken before the shoot was postponed. It shows Jones and Shaun Evans as DCI Amy Silver and Chief Petty Officer Elliot Glover.

Vigil’s cast has been rounded out with the addition of Stephen Dillane (Game Of Thrones), Lolita Chakrabarti (Riviera), Daniel Portman (Game Of Thrones), Lorne MacFadyen (Grantchester), Stephen McCole (Save Me), Tom Gill (Peterloo), Lois Chimimba (Top Boy), Anita Vettesse (The Loch), Bobby Rainsbury (Call The Midwife), Cristian Ortega (Beats) and Lauren Lyle (Outlander).

Previously announced cast include Anjli Mohindra, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Connor Swindells, Adam James, and Gary Lewis.

Vigil will tell the fictional story of how the disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine create conflict between the police, the Royal Navy, and intelligence services. DCI Amy Silva spearheads the investigation, which strikes at the heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

Vigil is written by Tom Edge, the BAFTA-nominated writer of feature film Judy and the creator of Netflix comedy Lovesick. Ed Macdonald (The End Of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders) have also written episodes, while James Strong (Broadchurch) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland) are the directors.

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington are the executive producers for World Productions, alongside the BBC’s Gaynor Holmes. Edge and Strong also executive produce. The drama was commissioned by BBC drama controller Piers Wenger and BBC director of content Charlotte Moore. Production is taking place with support from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland. World Productions’ parent company ITV Studios is handling global sales.