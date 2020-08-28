Amber Riley Performs Naya Rivera Tribute On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Amber Riley paid a tribute to her friend and former Glee co-star Naya Rivera with a moving performance on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She sang the ballad, A Moment, as images of Rivera were projected behind her.

Rivera died in a drowning accident at California’s Lake Piru in July at the age of 33.

Riley mourned the death of her friend on social media after her body was found following a five-day search.

“My favorite duet partner. I love you. I miss you,” she wrote back then. “I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”

Shortly before the tribute aired, Riley retweeted a tweet from another former Glee star who tragically died, Cory Monteith. Responding to his “Amber… bring it” tweet posted ahead of the first season of Glee in 2009, she wrote, “I Will, my friend. I will.” Watch her performance above.