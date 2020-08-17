Click to Skip Ad
Andrew Lloyd Webber Gets His Shot: Composer Takes Part In COVID-19 Vaccine Trial – Update

Vice Studios Names Grain Media CEO Alex Moore As Its VP Of Non-Fiction In The UK

Alex Moore
Vice

EXCLUSIVE: Vice Studios has hired Alex Moore, the CEO of the two-time Oscar-winning company Grain Media, to the newly-created role of vice-president of non-fiction in the UK.

Based in London, Moore will build Vice Studios’ slate across factual, factual entertainment, formats, documentaries, and features. He reports to UK creative director Yonni Usiskin.

During his five-year tenure at Grain Media, the company won two Oscars for Netflix’s The White Helmets and A&E Networks’ Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl). His other credits include Netflix Charli XCX series I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry and BBC Two’s Seahorse.

“Alex has an enviable record in successfully conceiving, developing and delivering award-winning programming both in the UK and internationally,” said Usiskin.

Moore added: “To me, the Vice brand has always stood out in our industry as pioneers of brave, authentic, contemporary content and I look forward to drawing on that.”

Vice Studios UK’s non-fiction work has included BBC Two’s politics documentary The Brexit Storm: Laura Kuenssberg’s Inside Story and Channel 5 true crime series The Murder of Charlene Downes.

