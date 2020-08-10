ViacomCBS International Studios Names Cineflix Rights Executive Kate Laffey As Vice President

ViacomCBS International Studios, the global production arm of ViacomCBS Networks International, has named Cineflix Rights executive Kate Laffey as its vice president.

Laffey will be based in London and will report to Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and streaming at ViacomCBS Networks International. Her arrival follows the departure of Jill Offman, executive vice president of ViacomCBS International Studios UK, in May.

She will oversee all of ViacomCBS International Studios’ development and production, with the producer’s shows including Channel 5’s Make Or Break? and The Wonderful World Of Chocolate.

Laffey has spent more than seven years at Cineflix Rights, most recently serving as vice president of acquisitions. Previous roles include being a senior scripted acquisitions executive at ITV Studios.

Gazzolo said: “The phrase ‘Content is King’ has never been more pertinent than in today’s global streaming landscape, and I am confident that Kate will be a driving force in the evolution of our business for the future.”

Laffey added: “As the company readies for the future, I see tremendous potential to grow its international formats business.”