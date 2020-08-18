ViacomCBS In Talks To Sell Tech Website CNET

Click to Skip Ad
viacomcbs logo
ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS which has been looking to shed assets since its merger last year is in talks to unload tech website CNET to Red Venture, a digital-focused holding company, Deadline has confirmed.

A deal could be worth about $500 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks.

A spokesman for ViacomCBS declined to comment.

The company has been paring costs since the merger and has made a major pivot towards streaming. It put publisher Simon & Schuster on the block as well as Black Rock, CBS’ iconic Manhattan headquarters.

