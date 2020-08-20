VH1 Greenlights New Seasons Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, ‘All Stars’ And ‘Untucked’

RuPaul’s Drag Race is here to slay another day. VH1’s Emmy-winning reality competition franchise has been greenlit for new seasons. This includes the original RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and the behind-the-scenes aftershow Untucked

This will mark the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which recently celebrated its highest-rated season ever and earned 13 Emmy nominations. The series where drag queens compete to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar” has already won two Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program while titular host and “Drag Race Mother“ RuPaul Charles snatched his fourth consecutive Emmy last year for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. The show made history — or “herstory” — in 2019 as the first series to win Outstanding Host and Outstanding Reality Competition in the same year. This year, RuPaul could potentially make history with a 5th win for host.

“Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” said RuPaul, who also seres as Executive Producer. “RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

Jaida Essence Hall won the season 12 crown after she competed against Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd in the first-ever virtual finale where each created a dramatic stage, sickening look and dazzling performance from their homes.

As for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, it will enter its sixth season as we see queens from previous season return to “shablam” their way to a highly coveted spot in the Drag Race hall of fame. The fifth season of All Stars was a whole new ball game as RuPaul introduced new rules and lip-sync assassins. After the smoke and shade cleared, it was Shea Couleé who was inducted into the “Drag Race” hall of fame.

Untucked gives viewers an all-access pass to the competition including unseen moments and plenty of shade, The aftershow will follow both RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six.

While you wait for the new seasons, there is plenty of Drag Race out there that will keep you satisfied. RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres August 21 while Canada’s Drag Race is currently airing on Logo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and Untucked are produced by VH1 and World of Wonder.