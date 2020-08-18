Verve Opens New York City Office And Taps Former CAA Agent Chris Till To Oversee

Verve is expanding their footprint in the New York market, opening its first office in New York and hiring veteran literary agent Chris Till to oversee it. Till will help build a team representing Theater, Talent, Unscripted and Publishing from the East Coast.

“We are excited to plant the Verve flag in one of the greatest cities in the world! Chris and his team will be another megaphone for Verve Voices,” Verve partners said in a collective statement.

Till brings over 20 years experience as a literary agent representing clients across theater, film and television. During his career, he has worked with various Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award-winning writers and directors. Additionally, he has represented two recipients of the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Prior to joining Verve, Chris spent twelve years at CAA. Some of his clients there included Ayad Akhtar, David Bryan, Jon Hartmere, Robert Horn, Jennifer Lee, Bob Martin and Beau Willimon.

“I am enthusiastic about joining Verve and launching their New York office,” Till said. This agency exemplifies the very best in client focused representation and this city contains some of the greatest established and emerging talent. What a perfect match.”

This news comes after Verve also tapped talent agent Sean Grumman as partner with hopes of helping him spearheading their expansion into talent.