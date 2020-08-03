Vertical Entertainment Acquires Robin Williams Docu ‘Robin’s Wish’

EXCLUSIVE: Tylor Norwood’s (The United States of Detroit, Paper Tigers) documentary Robin’s Wish has landed at Vertical Entertainment. The company has acquired the North American distribution rights to the feature that chronicles the late Robin Williams’ final days and, for the first time, focus on his fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder known as Lewy Body Dementia. Vertical will release Robin’s Wish on VOD and on digital on September 1.

“It was in the spirit of completing the record and honoring Robin’s legacy that I made Robin’s Wish,” said Norwood. “This is a moment for the world to look deeper into the inspiring character and harrowing lived experiences of a truly incredible man, someone who touched us all. I want to thank everyone involved in the telling of this story. I hope we do some good in the world by bringing awareness to what Robin was going through, and his grace through it all.”

Co-written by Norwood and Scott Fitzloff, the documentary shows us a new side of Williams’ incredible story as it sheds light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind a Hollywood legend. For the first time since Williams’ death, the people close to him will give personal insights and information about the deadly condition he faced during his final days. The film includes an exclusive interview with his wife Susan, director Shawn Levy, producer John R. Montgomery and writer-producer David E. Kelley.

“I am so proud of Robin’s Wish and want to thank everyone that contributed to the production and release of this film,” says Susan Schneider Williams. “The full story of what happened to Robin was revealed during the making of the film – it holds the truth of what he and I had been searching for during the last year of his life.”

Schneider Williams continues, “For so many, it was difficult to understand why Robin would go. When someone takes their own life, there is always more to it. This film is that more. This is Robin’s story, it’s our story, and in some ways it’s a universal one — as we all understand what it means to search for answers, to experience love and loss and the power of healing that keeps us all going.”

Robin’s Wish was produced by Norwood and Ben Sinclair. The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical Entertainment and Amy Beecroft from Verve on behalf of the filmmakers.