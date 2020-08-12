Vertical Acquires ‘Breaking Fast’; Malcolm Goodwin To Star In ‘They Whisper’ – Film Briefs

Vertical Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to Breaking Fast, a romantic comedy from first-time writer/director Mike Mosallam. The film stars Haaz Sleiman (The Visitor), Michael Cassidy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and Amin El Gamal (Good Trouble). Set to screen at the upcoming Outfest Film Festival, the pic is set against the twinkling lights of West Hollywood and follows Mo, a practicing Muslim still reeling from heartbreak. When an All-American guy named Kal offers to join him in his nightly Iftars –the traditional meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan– meal after meal, the two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye. Producers are Seth Hauer, Sarah Bazzi, Alex Lampsos, Davin Michaels, and Bay Dariz under his Minutehand Pictures label. Breaking Fast premiered earlier this year at the CineQuest Film Festival is slated for release in US theaters and on VOD early next year. Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical Entertainment brokered the rights deal with Noor Ahmed from Reder & Feig on behalf of the filmmakers.

Kevin Clark

iZombie alum Malcolm Goodwin has been tapped as the lead in They Whisper, an indie thriller written and directed by David Bush. The pic is about a young boy who emerges from a coma after a fall down an abandoned mine shaft. His family is confronted by dark, threatening spirits and the possibility that the child in their home might no longer be their son. The project will shoot in Holden, Louisiana. Isaiah Laborde of ALLaBorde Films is producing while Daniel Crowley, Andrew Coleman, and Richard Brown will serve as executive producers. Goodwin, starred of all five seasons of The CW’s iZombie, and was cast in the CW reboot of The Lost Boys. Other credits include American Gangster, Leatherheads, and Miracle At St. Anna. Goodwin is repped by Paradigm and Myrna Jacoby Management.

Literally Films

Literally Films has set a September 8 VOD/digital release date for the indie-tennis-comedy First One In, starring Kat Foster (Weeds) and Georgia King (HBO’s Vice Principals). Gina O’Brien wrote and directed the film, which marks her feature directorial debut. The plot follows Madi Cooke (Foster) who, after accidentally killing an endangered animal on a popular reality TV show, is labeled an eco-terrorist. She changes her look and last name to interview with Bobbi (King), who heads Mason Agents, the #1 real estate firm in Connecticut. But in an effort to maintain championship status in a local tournament, Bobbi only hires women who play tennis. Madi joins a clinic at Acme Indoor Tennis to practice where she meets Tennis Pro Fernando (Josh Segarra), Jane (Catherine Curtin), Ceecee (Emy Coligado), Preeti (Aneesh Sheth) and Valentina (Karina Arroyave), and former high school tennis partner, Ollie (Alana O’Brien). Madi and her underdogs take on Bobbi’s Mason Agents at their Elite tennis club, where Madi will find her grit or lose everything. Rosetta Films’ Paul Jarrett produced.