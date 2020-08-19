‘Verbatim’ Anthology Series From Brett Weiner, Red Hour & Left/Right Gets HBO Max Pilot Order, Tackles College Admission Scandal

HBO Max has given a pilot order to Verbatim, an anthology series from Brett Weiner (Honest Trailers), Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and Left/Right Productions.

Created and directed by Weiner, Verbatim is based on his New York Times Op-Docs digital series. It tackles actual events with all dialogue taken from primary sources and presented verbatim. The pilot episode follows the story of the 2019 college admissions scandal. Production is slated to begin this fall in Los Angeles.

Red Hour’s Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn and Stiller executive produce with Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver and Kathleen Lingo for The New York Times. Scott Lochmus (To Dust) and Michelene Starnadori (Unexpected).] will produce.

Verbatim began as a short film that screened around the country including at the Sundance, South by Southwest and Telluride film festivals in 2014 and won the audience award at the Dallas International Film Festival. The New York Times expanded the film into a digital series that has garnered millions of views and was an official selection of the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Shorts Program with Verbatim: The Ferguson Case in 2016 (.

Weiner started writing and directing by making viral videos on the Internet, including co-creating the Honest Trailers series, which has over 3 billion views. Weiner previously worked as a producer/director for ABC Digital, directing the original sketch comedy show Paper Dolls, as well as Declassified, the digital companion to ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.