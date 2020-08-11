Venice Film Festival Adds Luca Guadagnino Pandemic-Themed Short & School Shooting Thriller ‘Run Hide Fight’

The Venice Film Festival, which gets underway early next month, has added Luca Guadagnino short Fiori, Fiori, Fiori and U.S. school shooting thriller Run Hide Fight as out of competition screenings.

Venice is on course to be the first major international festival to take place in a physical context since the pandemic hit earlier this year.

Isabel May, Thomas Jane, and Radha Mitchell star in Kyle Rankin’s Run Hide Fight, about a young student whose high-school is attacked by four nihilistic, gun-toting students. Dallas Sonnier’s Cinestate produces.

Guadagnino’s 12-minute short sees the director travel to Sicily from Milan with a small crew during the pandemic. Armed only with a smartphone and a tablet they knocked on the doors of his childhood friends to discuss their experience of the pandemic. Crew included the director’s regular editor Walter Fasano (Call Me By Your Name).

Venice head Alberto Barbera said: “We are thankful to Luca Guadagnino who in Fiori, Fiori, Fiori! takes us along on the short, personal escape he made during the recent lockdown, in search of the people, places and relationships of his youth; and to the producer Dallas Sonnier (the producer of Brawl in Cell Block 99 and Dragged Across Concrete, presented at the 2017 and 2018 Venice Film Festival, respectively) who returns with Run Hide Fight by Kyle Rankin, a provocative drama set in a school taken hostage by four students intent on carrying out a massacre. Two irreducibly different models of filmmaking, which are the expression, however, of an identical and compelling creative energy”.