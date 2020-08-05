Former ‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Vance DeGeneres Voices Support For Sister As ‘Ellen’ Comes Under Fire: “If You Don’t Support Ellen, Then You Don’t Support Me”

Vance DeGeneres had a message for fans and friends as sister Ellen DeGeneres continues to come under fire for reports of a toxic work environment for her eponymous show.

“If you don’t support Ellen, then you don’t support me,” Vance DeGeneres wrote Tuesday in a Facebook page. He encouraged those who feel differently about his sister and the developing situation to unfriend him on the social networking app. “I’m sick and tired of my sister being attacked.”

The former Daily Show correspondent called the allegations against his sister’s Emmy-winning daytime show “all bullsh*t.” In July, Buzzfeed published a story in which former Ellen employees recalled their experiences behind the scenes. The Ellen employees shared that they faced bullying, intimidation and racially-charged microaggressions from bosses. Since the story dropped, Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation regarding the accusations.

Vance DeGeneres’ Facebook post comes after Kevin Hart and Portia de Rossi also backed the daytime host. On Tuesday, Kevin Hart shared a photo of him and Ellen laughing on the Finding Dory star’s show. In his caption, Hart called the host ” one of the dopest people on the fucking planet.” The Die Hart star expressed his dismay at how the internet has reacted new of the show’s toxic environment.

“The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here?,” Hart asked on Instagram. “Hopefully it goes out of style soon.”

When Hart was dropped as host for the 91st annual Oscar awards after homophobic tweets resurfaced back in January 2019, Ellen voiced support for the comedian, urging the Academy to re-hire him as host.

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres’ wife, also broke her silence. The Arrested Development actress posted on Instagram a photo that read “I Stand By Ellen” in front of the show’s signature light blue.

“To all our fans…we see you. Thank you for your support,” de Rossi captioned the Monday post, which was hash-tagged #IStandByEllen.