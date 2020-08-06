Vaani Kapoor Set As Female Lead Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Abhishek Kapoor-Directed Bollywood Romance Due To Shoot In October

In some big Bollywood news, we can reveal that Vaani Kapoor has been set as the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the new film from director Abhishek Kapoor.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the Yash Raj-produced movie but Ayushmann is set to play an athlete and will undergo a significant “physical transformation” for the role. Currently untitled, the romance is due to shoot this October in India.

Vaani Kapoor said in a statement sent to us: “It’s a lovely, heartrending film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films. This feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m thrilled that our first film together is this beautiful love story.”

Director Abhishek Kapoor commented: “I thought Vaani was fabulous in Befikre. She’s beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe the combination will be electrifying.”

After a three-year break from features, actress Kapoor starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in India’s biggest movie of 2019, War, which was also produced by Indian production and distribution giant Yash Raj.

Khurrana has established himself in recent years as one of Bollywood’s biggest young actors with movies including Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15.

Abhishek Kapoor is known for directing hit movies including Rock On!!, Berlin Film Festival title Kai Po Che, Fitoor and Kedarnath.