UTA Signs ‘Catfish’ Co-Host Kamie Crawford

EXCLUSIVE: Kamie Crawford, the co-host of MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, has signed with UTA.

The agency has signed Crawford for worldwide representation in all areas. It comes ahead of the premiere of the remotely-produced season of the non-scripted series, which returns to MTV on Wednesday August 5.

Crawford joined the show in 2018 as one of a number of guest hosts alongside Nev Schulman, whose movie the TV series is based, following the departure of Max Joseph. This year, she stepped up to the role full-time and co-hosted the first half of the show’s eighth season, which debuted earlier this year.

The second half of the season, which is produced by Critical Content and Catfish Picture Company, features episodes shot remotely.

Elsewhere, Crawford, who was Miss Teen USA in 2010, has created content for brands including Swarovski, Lancôme and Dove.

She continues to be represented by attorney Ashley Silver at BFBST Law.