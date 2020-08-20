USA Network’s ‘Temptation Island’ Set To Return To Production In Maui

Love again will be tested in Maui as Temptation Island is set to start shooting its third season for USA Network.

Cameras are set to start rolling this month on the reality show, which is produced by Banijay Studios North America. It will film at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort on the island with cast and crew set to be in a quarantine bubble on the location.

Deadline understands that the production has implemented rigorous safety protocols that meet NBCUniversal’s safety guidelines as well as CDC guidance and local and state orders.

The news emerged at a press conference held by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, who revealed that the state of Hawaii and the state filming commission has approved the production, though he was not completely happy with the decision.

Victorino told local reporters that about 100 cast and crew would be stationed at the Andaz hotel. “I’m not too keen about, I’m not very happy about it, but it’s been approved on the state level and by the governor,” he said. “The film commission felt it was safe, they have all of these protocols in place. From what I’ve been told, they will stay at that location, film, live, eat. They’ll have doctors and nurses and other medical professionals, they’re taking care of everything and the Department of Health will also be checking and monitoring so if anything does go wrong, we’ll shut it down as quickly as possible.”

The mayor said the main reason he would not stand in the way of the production return was that it would benefit hotel employees and workers from the ILWU Local 142 union.

“They will bring back the workers to the hotel, they will be tested. The main reason that I will not shut it down and give them a chance is because the Andaz is now going to make sure that all of the employees that are called back will receive their wages and their full benefits. I believe this is a goodwill on their part, there are a lot of employees that need help,” he added. “I’m not excited about the prospect but it is a benefit to our community and to those workers who will be able to get back some dignity and work.”

The show, which is expected to film on the island through to mid-October, according to the mayor, originally was meant to shoot its third season for the NBCU cable network in March but was obviously hit by the coronavirus production shutdown.

Temptation Island, which is hosted by Mark L. Walberg, follows four dating couples at a pivotal time in their relationship, where they must mutually decide if they are ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives — or should go their separate ways. Together, the couples travel to the tropical paradise of Maui, where they join 24 eligible men and women. There, they live the “single life,” in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship.

It is the latest U.S. production to receive the go-ahead to shoot in Hawaii. CBS drama Magnum P.I., fronted by Jay Hernandez, also has been given the greenlight to start shooting its third season in the state.