‘Upside-Down Magic’ & ‘No Good Nick’ Star Siena Agudong Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Siena Agudong, the 16-year-old star of Disney Channel’s Upside-Down Magic and Netflix’s No Good Nick, has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation.

Agudong can currently be seen in the lead role of Reina in Disney Channel movie Upside-Down Magic, based on the bestselling fantasy fiction children’s books of the same name. Last year, she landed the title role in Netflix comedy series No Good Nick, opposite Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin.

Agudong’s breakout role came in early 2014 in ABC’s Walker, Texas Ranger drama series. She has since starred on Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn, appeared on Raven’s Home, played “Tiffany” in a recurring role on TVLand’s Teachers, and recently guest starred on Hawaii 5-0.

On the big screen, Agudong starred alongside U.S.soccer Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan in Warner Bros.’ fantasy sports comedy Alex and Me. Before that Agudong starred in Star Falls, a family sitcom that aired for one season on Nickelodeon.

Agudong received several Young Entertainer and Young Artist Award nominations in 2015, 2016, and 2017, and was named the Young Artists Association’s Best Guest Starring Young Actress 12 & Under in spring 2017.

Agudong continues to be repped by AEFH and Trilogy Talent Management.