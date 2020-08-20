‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Netflix Sets Return Date For Series Reboot From ‘Stranger Things’ EP Shawn Levy

Netflix will deliver more unexplained disappearances, tragic events and bizarre occurrences starting in the fall.

The streamer has set an October 19 launch date for the remaining six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries’ first season. The initial half-dozen episodes of the rebooted series premiered July 1 on Netflix.

Produced by Cosgrove/Meurer Productions — which created the long-running original series — and Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things), Unsolved Mysteries posits that “perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases.”

The tales are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

Let's see how much of a sleuth @Unsolved Mysteries Volume 1 made you… pic.twitter.com/QJH2LCJCDD — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020

The late Robert Stack hosted the first 13 seasons of the original Unsolved Mysteries, which aired from 1988-97 on NBC, 1997-99 on CBS and 2001-02 on Lifetime. A new version fronted by Dennis Farina aired on the Paramount Network antecedent Spike from 2008-10.

