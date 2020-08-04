Click to Skip Ad
Univision’s ‘¿Quién Es La Máscara?’ Draws 1.4 Million Viewers In Premiere

¿Quién Es la Máscara?
Univision

The premiere of Univision’s ¿Quién Es la Máscara? (The Masked Singer) raked in an average of 1.4 million viewers in its 2 1/2-hour debut Sunday. The premiere tied for second overall for the night among the Big 4 networks and the CW in the adults 18-49 demographic, which peaked in the 9 p.m. hour with a 0.4 rating.

The show, which ran from 8-10:30 p.m., is hosted by Omar Chaparro, with Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrián Uribe serving as panelists. The singing competition debuted as part of the Spanish-language network’s Domingos en Familia (Family Sundays) block and helped the network beat Fox and the CW overall in viewers for the night.

Univision also finished as Sunday’s top Spanish-language network in all metrics.

Fox’s English-language version of The Masked Singer, is plotting a September bow despite the fact that the show, which scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competition Program last week, has not yet begun production. Fox handed the upcoming Season 4 an 8 p.m. Wednesday slot for its fall schedule after it aired in the plum post-Super Bowl slot in February.

Fox Teases ‘The Masked Singer’ Upcoming Season, Clues With New Promo

