Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation Adds ‘The Hate You Give’ Star Amandla Stenberg

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amandla Stenberg has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ Dear Evan Hansen, based on the original stage musical play with music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Stenberg will play Alana, a high school senior whose cheery façade and social-media savvy mask a deeper loneliness and isolation, and whose response to the death of a classmate ignites a movement.  The role has been reconceived and expanded for the film, with Stenberg singing a new original song composed expressly for the film. She is writing the song in collaboration with Pasek and Paul.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, wrote the script. Stephen Chbosky will direct. Marc Platt (La La Land) and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Best known for her star making turn in the adaptation of The Hate You Give,Stenberg was most recently seen as Andre Holland’s daughter in the Netflix series, The Eddy. Other recent credits include Everything, Everything and The Hunger Games.

Stenberg is represented by UTA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

