Universal & Microsoft Azure Team To Accelerate Live-Action & Animation Productions

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Microsoft Corp. have formed a strategic partnership to cloud-optimize live-action and animation productions.

The team-up will streamline workflows, and enable frictionless remote collaboration and content creation though a cloud-based production workflow, fast-tracking a return to industry production during the global pandemic.

Many animated productions and VFX post production have been able to work remotely during the pandemic, versus other live-action productions which were forced to halt. A cloud-optimized system therefore greatly assists these content creators. Universal plans to leverage this new capability on Microsoft Azure to enable easy remote production collaboration, asset reuse, and ubiquitous compute and storage to empower creatives to do their optimum work.

Universal and Microsoft will extend DreamWorks Animation’s production platform to include live-action production. They will bring those workflows into Microsoft Azure and ensure Universal’s ecosystem of partners can connect to them in open, standards-based ways.

For this new platform, DreamWorks and Universal technical teams will partner with Microsoft developers to extend and optimize pipelines to take advantage of Azure’s global hyper-scale storage and compute platform to support both animation and live-action content creation.

“With this partnership, Universal is continuing to build on our commitment as an industry leader in transitioning to a cloud production model across our portfolio of studios. As outlined last year in the MovieLabs 2030 vision paper, streamlining our workflows will allow for a more efficient creative process, empowering the artists and storytellers we work with to make the best content possible,” said Michael Wise, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Jeff Wike, Chief Technology Officer at DreamWorks Animation added, “We are very excited to be collaborating with the Universal and Microsoft teams on this initiative. DreamWorks is focused on developing innovative technologies to achieve our studio’s creative ambitions, and we have been preparing for this opportunity by working with industry partners to optimize our internal solutions. Incorporating Microsoft’s Azure-based platform with our current infrastructure will enable us to provide increased and more flexible digital resources to our artists.”

“Together with customers like Universal and DreamWorks, we are prioritizing cloud + edge technologies to help transform workflows, increase production output and reduce friction for creatives,” said Hanno Basse, Media and Entertainment CTO, Microsoft Azure. “Working together, we aspire to create technology for the industry, with the industry, so they can tell stories the world loves.”