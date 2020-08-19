Universal and Lord & Miller Developing Untitled Comedy From The Lucas Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: After signing their first-look deal in 2019 with Universal, Phil Lord and Chris Miller are ramping up their development slate at the studio as we are hearing the studio and Lord Miller are developing a feature comedy, starring and written by the Lucas Brothers.

The logline is being kept under wraps but is described as a unique, high-concept comedy that would star the two brothers. The Lucas Brothers, Keith and Kenny Lucas, will write the project along with their writing partner Max Reisman.

Lord and Miller will produce through their Lord Miller shingle alongside Lord Miller’s President of Film Aditya Sood. Will Allegra from Lord Miller will serve as executive producer. Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Lord and Miller and the Lucas Brothers have a long-standing relationship going back to when the siblings stole several scenes in the directing duo’s 22 Jump Street. Universal has been especially interested in working with the brothers in recent years, and following the first-look deal for Lord Miller, the timing for a reteaming seemed perfect.

The Lucas Brothers also have story credits on the highly anticipated Judas and the Black Messiah.

This is the second project in as many weeks that Lord Miller having set the monster comedy Parenting Tips with Ryan Reynolds starring and Paul King directing. They also attached themselves to direct the MGM astronaut pic starring Ryan Gosling.

The Lucas Brothers are represented by Avi Gilbert at Fourth Wall Management, UTA and Hansen, Jacobson. Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.