‘Unhinged’ Slowly Fastening Domestic B.O. Back Together With $1.4M Friday In Marketplace Where CA & NY Are Still Largely Closed

Refresh for updates: Solstice Studios braved the continuing pandemic and assisted the major exhibition circuits to reopen this weekend with their Russell Crowe road rage action movie Unhinged this weekend in the U.S. in what was a $1.4M Friday including some Thursday previews at 1,823 theaters. The projected weekend is expected to be $4.2M, and the movie has already clocked $1M from its first week in Canada. By the end of this weekend the running cume for the Derrick Borte action thriller will stand at $5.2M and Solstice is seeing a complete running total by this coming Thursday at $8M. Unhinged‘s expected 3-day of $4.2M is the biggest weekend for the film out of any territory where it has opened to date.

Solstice Studios boss Mark Gill told Deadline this morning, that he’s “relived. Nobody had any certainty that people would go back to the movies at all, and the results we’re seeing here aren’t dissimilar to what we’ve seen in Europe, Canada in Australia. It’s slow and steady.”

“Based on this performance and multiples we have seen in the international release of the film, we are confident that we will hit our goal of $30 million box office at a minimum by the end of the movie’s theatrical run in North America,” said Shari Hardison, Head of Distribution for Solstice Studios, the picture’s producer and distributor. “We have a lot of stairs to climb, but the first steps are encouraging.”

There are no comps for Unhinged, the best rule to measure its success by is the foreign territories where it has opened where it has shown to leg-out. Before this weekend, the movie had clocked close to $9M abroad from such offshore markets as Australia, Russia, Germany, UK, etc.

While Cineplex Odeon has their full circuit up and operating this weekend in Canada, the following states’ hard-top cinemas remain closed in the U.S.: New York, California, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, Oregon, North Carolina and Arizona. AMC has about 20% of its 661-multiplex count in the U.S. open right now, Regal has 37% of its 539 cinemas reopened with Cinemark counting 70% of its 525 locations having lights on. The mainstream press has created this do-or-die mentality about this weekend’s box office, that if results aren’t back up to their usual pre-pandemic norms, that exhibition is just done, and we should embrace a life of streaming. That’s absolute hogwash. We’re dealing with marketplace that isn’t operating at its full potential, with auditoriums at capped capacities, and many major markets closed. NY and LA alone account for 8-10% of a pic’s weekend. The vibrancy of box office numbers in regards to what they were will take some time, and that will depend on who’s open, and the type of mega tentpole IP in the marketplace. It may not necessarily be out of the gate with Warner Bros. Tenet, which is expected to be a slow burn, but perhaps the great weekend box office comeback occurs during the latter part of the fall with Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, Soul, etc. Solstice should be commended here for being the first wide release to get movie theaters reopened, and believe me, there are small exhibitors who are grateful. Any time they here that a movie is going to PVOD, even an arthouse-like film like Judd Apatow’s King of Staten Island, their hearts truly break. And that’s not a hasty generalization.

Top markets for Unhinged included Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando. These are the markets that are usually washed out by New York and California theaters with big box theaters, with big lobbies that make people feel safe enough to attend, with enough air and space to breath. The audience draw was 56% male/44% female with 71% of the audience over 25. Diversity breakdown was 70% Caucasian, 16% African American and 9% Hispanic. The latter demo, typically a solid moviegoing crowd, is posting a low turnout as such states as California and New York are closed (though drive-ins are still open).

