Unemployment Relief: White House Chief Of Staff Claims On ‘Meet The Press’ That Democrats “Would Rather Have Nothing” Than Lower Stimulus Demands

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cast a gloomy outlook today on further unemployment relief and economic stimulus packages.

Speaking on NBC’s Meet The Press, Meadows said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would “rather have nothing” than move off her demand for a $2.2 trillion second stimulus package that some observers feel is laden with items not related to economic relief.

“Here’s the problem is – she puts forth a number, suggests that she came down, and yet she’s willing to turn down $1.3 trillion of help that goes to the American people because she would rather them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy objection might be,” Meadows said.

Democrats orginally supported $3 trillion in relief, while Republicans suggested $1 trillion. Pelosi then brought her number down to $2.2 trillion. President Donald Trump has just proposed a package worth $1.3 trillion, and has made Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) money available to states that apply for unemployment funding as a bridge before a stimulus package is approved.

Pelosi and Meadows are expected to speak again Sunday, continuing negotiations that have appeared to stall.