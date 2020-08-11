UK Cinemas Begin Selling Tickets For ‘Tenet’; Vue To Reopen All Sites In Time For Nolan Pic

UK cinemas have officially begun selling tickets for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, as of midnight today local time.

The movie is being heralded as the saviour of the big screen and exhibitors have nervously been monitoring the situation following several dates shifts which have seen it move later and later in the summer as the pandemic continues to disrupt the entire film ecosystem.

However, Warner looks to have settled on an international-led roll out commencing August 26 in select territories including the UK.

Vue, the country’s third-largest exhibitor, has confirmed that it will re-open all of its UK real estate in time for the Nolan movie. The company began re-opening sites from July 31 and has 10 operating to date; it has 91 in total. Fellow multiplexes Cineworld and Odeon have also been taking a phased approach, while more indies are also opening up in the coming weeks.

Tenet arriving will be salve to the deep wounds left by the pandemic closures, particularly after Disney’s decision to take Mulan directly onto Disney+ in major territories.

Also offering some cause for optimism was this week’s news that the Paramount Decrees will be repealed, potentially paving the way for a studio to take over a chain while they are at a low ebb; shares of Cineworld, which owns U.S. chain Regal, jumped 30% on the news this week.