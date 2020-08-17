Financier Grandave Capital Strikes Three-Film Deal With Indie Producer Lux III Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: San Diego and LA-based based financier Grandave Capital has struck a three-film finance deal with Patrick Perez Vidauri and Christina Nava’s independent production company Lux III Pictures.

The Lux III deal got underway with low-budget romance pic In Other Words, which is being sold by Grandave’s sales arm Grandave International. Grandave will also finance and sell Lux III feature Like. Share. Kill, which will be helmed by Vidauri (Lola’s Love Shack) who wrote the script with Nava. The film is currently casting.

As we previously revealed, Grandave launched this summer with an early investment in Paul Schrader’s Oscar Isaac thriller The Card Counter. The company’s Latinx-oriented production arm is Broken English Productions.

Grandave’s investments also include Omar Chaparro starrer 7th And Union while Grandave International has picked up Venice Days title My Tender Matador for wold sales. The company will be prioritising a handful of Latinx projects with part of its budget.

“Lux III Pictures’ business model is smart and profitable. This three-picture deal will not only allow us to increase Latinx visibility and awareness but establish Grandave Latinx market shares,” said Stanley Preschutti, Grandave Capital president.

Preschutti was previously at U.S. film sales firm Double Dutch International.