Tyra Banks Inks First-Look Deal With ABC Signature

ABC is doubling down on its business with Tyra Banks after the supermodel and TV host struck a first-look deal with ABC Signature.

Banks and her production company Bankable Productions will produce scripted content with ABC Signature and unscripted programming with ABC Entertainment via the new agreement.

Banks and Bankable Productions previously had a first-look deal with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio, unveiled in August 2018.

It marks the first major production talent agreement done by ABC Signature, which includes ABC Studios, since it was rebranded earlier this month.

It comes after Banks signed up to host and exec producer the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Related Story Starz's Susan Lewis Joins ABC Signature As Head Of Drama Development

Her producing credits include America’s Next Top Model, The Tyra Banks Show and Freeform’s holiday movie sequel Life Size 2.

Bankable Productions, which is comprised of an all-female team including EVP Hayley Lozitsky and Sabrina Besla, director of development/in-house writer, will develop original ideas and existing IP in both scripted comedy and drama as well as unscripted content.

“Ever since I was a little girl growing up in Inglewood, California, I’ve been enamored by the magic of Disney. Joining the family at ABC feels like a homecoming of sorts,” said Banks. “Karey Burke, Rob Mills, Jonnie Davis and their teams are visionary leaders. My Bankable team and I are pumped to create dynamic, can’t-miss programming that is loud, splashy and spans to international shores. From dramas and docu-series to comedies and cartoons, we’re coming to your screens with a mission to entertain you and your families in the most unexpected ways.”

“Tyra’s fierce and undeniable passion has not only made her one of the biggest stars to date, it has created an incredible connection with female audiences across multiple generations,” added ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. “We are so excited to welcome Bankable into the family and are looking forward to collaborating with Tyra and her all-star, female-led team.”

Tyra Banks is represented by UTA and John Meigs at HJPH.