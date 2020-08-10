Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’: Trinity Whiteside & Crystal Hayslett Upped To Series Regulars, Chris Warren To Recur In Season 2 Of BET Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Preston and Fatima in Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s Sistas. Trinity Whiteside and Crystal Hayslett, who recurred, respectively, as the characters on the first season have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2. Additionally, Grand Hotel alum Chris Warren has joined the ensemble cast as a recurring in the hourlong BET dramatic comedy.

The series wrapped production on Season 2 in late July. It was produced entirely during COVID in a quarantine bubble at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The promotions and recurring casting were not previously announced.

Whiteside’s Preston is a simple guy from a small rural town in Georgia. Preston is a farmer who is close to his family and looks for the love of a woman. His relationship with Danni, opens up a revelation of opposing views on love and relationships, and the ongoing battle of pleasing family members.

Hayslett’s Fatima is a paralegal at a prestigious law firm who has been hurt and keeps her heart guarded. Her loyalty and dedication to Andi Barnes leads her into deeper connections with Andi’s personal, and work life. Fatima also discovers an unsuspecting love interest with someone who is closer than she knows.

Warren will play Hayden, an attorney who works at Andi’s prestigious law firm. Although not a partner yet, Hayden has caught the attention of the Board of Directors. He is a talented attorney who wins his cases and has brought a lot of great attention to the law practice. It is soon clear that his intellect is just as impressive as him charm and good looks. Hayden happens to have some history with Andi’s assistant, Fatima.

Season 2 will test the ladies’ long-standing friendship. According to the official logline, “This band of women, intertwined with their newfound relationships, must navigate this new-age dating scene as they continue to search for love in their 30’s.”

Season 2 cast also includes KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon, Novi Brown, Chido Nwokocha, DeVale Ellis, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin Walton, and Anthony Dalton.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas is executive produced, directed and written by Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Warren most recently played the series regular role of Jason Parker in ABC’s Grand Hotel and recurred on Freeform’s The Fosters. He also had a lead role in the High School Musical Disney film franchise. Warren is repped by Innovative Artists.