Hillary Clinton Joins Women In Film Variety Show 'Make It Work!' On The CW – Update

Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ Season 2 Wraps Production In Atlanta Ahead Of Schedule

The Oval
BET

Make that two seasons completed successfully at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta amid the coronavirus pandemic.

I hear filming is wrapping this afternoon on Season 2 of Perry’s BET series, The Oval, two days ahead of schedule. Shooting on the White House soap started on Aug. 4. The show stayed in continuous production since, with a scheduled one-day break midway through, completing  a total of 22 episodes.

The 377 actors and crew members were regularly tested, with all COVID-19 tests coming back negative as Perry’s quarantine bubble held up for a second consecutive production.

Season 2 of Perry’s other BET drama series, Sistas, was the first to film at Tyler Perry Studios with COVID-19 protocols. It also was able to finish ahead of schedule.

Next up at the studio are back-to-back shoots of Perry’s BET+ series, Ruthless, followed by Bruh.

Perry employs a quarantine bubble model, sequestering cast and crew on the lot for the duration of a shoot. The production follows a 30-page document Perry sent to his teams in May, outlining the plan in great detail.

