Tyler Perry & BET Networks’ BET+ Streamer Crosses 1 Million Subscribers

BET+, the SVOD service operated by a joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and the BET Networks, has crossed the 1 million subscriber mark, I have learned. The milestone comes a month before the streamer’s one-year anniversary. Reps for BET could not be reached for comment.

Launched on Sept. 19, BET+ features original films and TV series as well as programs from the BET library. The platform’s slate of original series includes shows from Perry, starting with drama Ruthless and comedy Brush, as well as Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club and the Will Packer-produced Bigger, both renewed for a second season.

Next up for the service is the Aug. 27 premiere of Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play.