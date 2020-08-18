Two Men Charged For 2002 Murder Of RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay

Two New York men were arrested for the murder of RUN DMC’s Jam Master Jay nearly 18 years after his death.

On Monday, the Eastern District of New York arrested and charged Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. for the musician’s, born Jason Mizell, long-unsolved slaying. The famed DJ was killed on Oct. 30, 2002 at his Queens recording studio when the two men entered bearing firearms and fired multiple shots, official documents reveal. Mizell was my 37 years old.

According to the report, it was Jordan who delivered the fatal shots, shooting Mizell twice. Washington shot another individual present in the studio at the time.

The two men received charges not only for Mizell’s murder but also for additional crimes. Washington also sees several additional charges for distributing narcotics. Jordan is also charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine along with seven counts of cocaine distribution.

Jam Master Jay, Joseph Simmons and Darryl McDaniels made up the famous 1980s hip hop trio known for their 1986 collaboration “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith. Mizell’s death follows the group’s 12-track album Crown Royal.