Twitter Flags President Donald Trump Tweet On Mailboxes Not Being “COVID Sanitized”

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting,” the social media platform’s official safety account tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Twitter said that the tweet will remain on the service because of “its relevance to ongoing public conversation.” However, the tweet will be hidden behind a public message warning users of its alleged misleading claims and its engagements will be limited.

Over the last few months, Twitter has marked several of President Trump’s tweets for allegedly violating its terms of service. Trump has complained he’s being censored and signed an executive order calling for “new regulations” on social media services, although they apparently have yet to take shape.