Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

L.A. Times Festival Of Books Going Digital For Fall Event, Casting Wary Eye At Spring 2021

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar On Company's New Structure, Potential Layoffs, Future Of HBO Max & More

Read the full story

Twitter Has Explored Acquisition Of TikTok’s U.S. Operations – Report

TikTok
Kyodo via AP Images

As the clock is ticking for Microsoft or another company to acquire TikTok in the U.S. by mid-September, a new potential buyer may have emerged.

Twitter has had preliminary talks with TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, WSJ reported on Saturday, noting that it is not clear whether the Jack Dorsey-led social media company would pursue a deal, which would be for video-sharing app’s U.S. operations.

Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order meant to block all business with ByteDance starting 45 days from that date, forcing the Chinese company to find a buyer or face a ban. TikTok blasted the executive order, threatening to sue the Trump administration.

Microsoft has been in negotiations to acquire TikTok’s operations in the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand for weeks, and is considered the frontrunner for any possible deal, according to WSJ.

Twitter previously acquired video-sharing app Vine before shutting it down four years later.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad