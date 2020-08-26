‘Twenty Four Seven’ TV Series From Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Starring T.I. In Works At CBS All Access

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is behind Twenty Four Seven, a drama starring T.I. Inspired by Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First “Hip-Hop Cop.”

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

CBS All Access is final negotiations for the project, which will be produced by CBS TV Studios and Lionsgate TV where Jackson is based under his mega lead with Lionsgate-owned Starz. Jackson revealed details about the drama on Instagram.

Twenty Four Seven is being written by Dallas Jackson based on the book by Derrick Parker and Matt Diehl.

The book centers on Derrick Parker (who will be played by T.I.). He worked on some of the biggest criminal cases in rap history, from the shooting at Club New York to the first shooting of Tupac Shakur.

Curtis Jackson executive produces through his G Unit Film & Television along with Dallas Jackson, T.I. via Grand Hustle Entertainment, Brian Sher and Tom Sullivan. Curtis Jackson is not formally attached to act but he may appear as he does on most series he produces, such as Starz’s Power and ABC’s For Life.

T.I. starred on Season 2 of Starz’s Boss and co-stars in the upcoming installment Genius: Aretha of the Nat Geo anthology series. He also was recently seen in Dolemite Is My Name.