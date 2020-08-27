TV Talk Podcast: Oscar Winners Compete With TV Veterans And Newcomers For Lead Acting Emmys, But Who Is On Top?

Who will win the Emmy Awards in all the lead acting categories this year? We have differing opinions on just how it might go in terms of Drama Series and Limited Series but actually are in lockstep in Comedy Series. Overall, however, these are some of the tightest Emmy races in memory as we offer different scenarios on the ultimate outcomes in our latest TV Talk podcast.

In the Drama categories we suggest that perhaps Lead Actor will go to one of the two Succession nominees — Brian Cox or Jeremy Strong — but which one is the bigger question. And what about Jason Bateman in the surging Ozark? He has won an Emmy for Directing but never before as an actor. Is this the year? And Lead Actress is a real knock-down, drag-out race this time but does it come down to Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney, both past Emmy winners? Or will it be Oscar winner Olivia Colman for playing yet another Queen? Or could Zendaya, the surprise nominee here for last summer’s Euphoria, keep the surprises coming by actually sneaking in and taking it all?

Other questions remain as first-time Emmy nominee but two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in Mrs. America tries to upset three-time Emmy winner and an Oscar winner herself Regina King, who is riding the wave of love for the 26-time-nominated limited series Watchmen. But don’t count out their competitors in the Lead Actress Limited Series/Movie category as Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer (another Oscar winner) and Unorthdox’s Shira Haas all have their defenders.

On the male side, is it Bad Education’s Hugh Jackman’s to lose? He has been very visible on the virtual Emmy campaign trail, so we will have to see if one of his fellow nominees can topple the popular movie star. As for the aforementioned Comedy categories, you will just have to listen to our podcast to see who we agree may have these trophies in the bag. Plus, the legendary Norman Lear and his team discuss the making of their four-time Emmy-nominated Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times which is aiming to repeat last year’s victory that made Lear, now 98, the oldest Emmy winner in history. Will he break his own record this year?

Listen to our conversation and all our predictions here:

