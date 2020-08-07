ABC’s Fun & Games Fuel Demo Win In Thursday Ratings

It was game night again Thursday on ABC, and the all-original lineup paced the network to a win in the 18-49 demo. CBS took the viewers crown with its slate of repeats.

The Alphabet was the only broadcast network airing all-new episodes Thursday, and its competition/game show lineup buzzed in with demo victories across the board. Holey Moley (0.5 rating in the demo, 2.95 million viewers) won the 8 p.m. slot, Don’t (0.5, 2.44M) led at 9 p.m., and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 2.96M) was the night’s top primetime program in the demo.

Holey Moley was even with last week’s original, while Don’t dipped by a tenth and To Tell the Truth ticked up by a tenth. Collectively, they gave ABC a 0.5 to win the nightly demo crown.

Spanish-language outlet Univision tied with NBC and Fox for second in the demo with a 0.4. Its lineup was La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.25M), Médicos (0.4, 1.26M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.34M).

CBS’ sitcoms-plus-Bull rerun slate averaged a night-leading 2.94 million viewers but was fifth overall with a 0.3 in the demo. Its Young Sheldon was the most-watched show Thursday night with 4 million viewers. A 9 p.m. episode of Mom was the only other program to hit 3 million on the night.

Fox aired a Major League Baseball Game of the Week for a second consecutive Thursday, and the Kansas City Royals’ 13-2 beatdown of the Chicago Cubs drew a 0.4 rating and averaged 1.61 million viewers. That was even with last week’s Red Sox-Mets game in the demo but down by from 1.96 million viewers.

The only other network original on Thursday was the CW’s reality show Killer Camp, which carved out a 0.1 in the demo and 465K viewers in the 8 p.m. slot. even with last week in 18-49.

