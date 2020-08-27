Tucker Carlson Says Kenosha Teen Who Allegedly Killed 2 “Had to Maintain Order,” Blames City Officials

Never one to shy away from controversy, Tucker Carlson had his pick on Wednesday night. There was the category 4 hurricane about to demolish a wide swath of the gulf coast. There was the Republican National Convention using publicly-owned monuments for campaign purposes. There was the entire NBA refusing to play to protest the killing of Jacob Blake. And then there were the protests and violence in Kenosha, Wisconson sparked by Blake’s killing. Carlson chose the latter.

During a lengthy segment on the violence last night that resulted in the killing of two people, Carlson seemed to blame not the kid with the long gun — or the parents who assumingly put it in his hands — but local officials.

“At one point,” related Carlson, “the 17-year-old who has now been charged tired to run from the mob. He tripped and fell. A man ran up and smashed him in the head with a skateboard. The 17-year-old then fired his gun.”

While acknowledging that he did not know what transpired before that portion of the conflict, Carlson said the incident “reached its inevitable and bloody conclusion.”

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy, the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” the Fox News host maintained. “People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

“So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder?” he continued. “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour.”

Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? pic.twitter.com/oul2KUiDi3 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 27, 2020

That drew a swift rebuke from longtime conservative Bill Kristol who replied, “How shocked are we that 51 year olds with Fox shows decided they had to go the last disgraceful step and justify…murder?”

How shocked are we that 51 year olds with Fox shows decided they had to go the last disgraceful step and justify…murder? https://t.co/PbQQ1Jz12K — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 27, 2020

Journalist and Recode founder Kara Swisher also weighed in writing, “How shocked are we that Tucker Carlson decided he had to maintain his fussy depravity when no one else would dare by giving a thumbs up to murder?”