Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser and attorney to President Donald Trump, set off the Twitterverse today with her ascerbic observation that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson.”
Today is my day to shine, y'all. I've been a Marge Simpson fan since way back when. Julie Kavner is the best! And Marge is so sweet and good-natured. Y'all, I will not allow her name to be an insult. 😠 She'll krump with you when nobody else will! pic.twitter.com/eLIcp9R2Hd
Doh! Trump Adviser’s Dig Comparing Kamala Harris To Marge Simpson Stirs Twitterverse
Gee, Homie, Twitter really loves Marge Simpson.
That led to an army of Marge fans pointing out that such a comparison is far from an insult.
