Doh! Trump Adviser’s Dig Comparing Kamala Harris To Marge Simpson Stirs Twitterverse

Gee, Homie, Twitter really loves Marge Simpson.

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser and attorney to President Donald Trump, set off the Twitterverse today with her ascerbic observation that vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris “sounds like Marge Simpson.”

That led to an army of Marge fans pointing out that such a comparison is far from an insult.

