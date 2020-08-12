Trudie Styler & Celine Rattray’s Maven Screen Media Gets Investment From UK Creative Content EIS Fund

The UK Creative Content EIS Fund has invested an undisclosed sum in Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler’s Maven Screen Media.

Rattray (The Kids Are Alright) and Styler (Moon) recently rebranded their ten year-old film and TV company Maven Pictures to Maven Screen Media as the company looks to focus more on UK film projects, TV and digital content. The company, whose credits include Skin, the remake of The Kindergarten Teacher and American Honey, said going forward it is aiming to increase its work with female content creators and on female-centred stories, which it says has already been a priority for the firm.

The Maven team also includes EVP Film, Jenny Halper and EVP Operations and Production, Nic Marshall. As we revealed last week, the company is currently in production on starry lockdown anthology film With/In.

This is the fourth investment by the UK Creative Content EIS Fund following recent investments in Raindog Films, the production company co-founded by Colin Firth and music veteran Ged Doherty, Maze Theory, a digital entertainment studio developing games, and Wonderhood Studios, founded by ex-CEO of Channel 4, David Abraham.

The private fund was launched in June 2019, in association with the British Film Institute. The BFI, as a charity, has no financial interest in the fund, but initiated the project in a bid to help stimulate new investment in the UK business. The fund is managed by EIS specialist Calculus Capital, and Stargrove Pictures, its media adviser.

Rattray and Styler commented: “This investment will help us drive our strategy of producing premium content across multiple platforms whilst keeping the unique narratives that address social issues and inspire change at the heart of what we do. We are very excited about the prospect of working more closely with established and emerging UK female writing and directing talent.”

John Glencross Chief Executive at Calculus Capital, who will join the board, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this talented team in their multi-platform expansion plans. Their dedication to increasing representation of female content creators and female centred stories will have a positive impact in the industry.”