Tribeca Film Festival Confirms 20th Edition In 2021, Shifting Dates To June

After having to scrub its annual spring edition this year as New York City endured the onslaught of COVID-19, the Tribeca Film Festival has confirmed it 2021 edition, which will mark its 20th anniversary.

Shifting from the festival’s usual late-April/early-May timing, organizers said the 2021 event will be held June 9-20. In a press release, Tribeca explained the new dates reflect “shifting calendars and efforts to ensure the Festival moves forward in the safest environment.”

While it’s anyone’s guess exactly when the country will be on the other side of the pandemic, many officials have indicated it may be early in 2021, once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available. Through this year, global festivals have been all over the map in terms of their approaches, with some moving online, others canceling entirely and a few persisting with in-person events.

Tribeca’s key dates and deadlines for submissions and selections have been pushed later than usual. Eligibility rules are also being adjusted to include films that have previously screened at online festivals. The festival also said it will dedicate space within the 2021 festival to the films whose premieres were not able to take place in 2020. All 2020 selections will be invited to screen and hold premieres in 2021.

“We look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary and to honoring what our founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro have made a reality in bringing storytellers and communities together,” said Tribeca Enterprises Chief Creative Officer Paula Weinstein.

“As we take our first steps towards the next edition of our festival, we have centered our thoughts and plans on the filmmakers and film-goers who have been so affected by the challenges of the last few months. Whether it’s in the cinema, online, or outdoors, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to an innovative 20th anniversary festival in the spirit of our last 20 years celebrating community and storytelling in all their forms,” added Festival Director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano.