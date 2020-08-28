Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Get Last Jabs At Republicans

It’s the final night of the Republican National Convention. That means it’s last licks for Trevor Noah and his comedy team at The Daily Social Distancing Show to put up a few points on the assembled targets of mirth and merry-making. Ivanka Trump, who spoke tonight, was a particular target.

Here’s what they came up with:

Oh no does he think "Four more years" means for this speech? — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

"Like a miracle it will disappear"pic.twitter.com/dLv3i7qxYT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

Melania's fashion choices always send a message pic.twitter.com/FvriwnX0fR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

A deal's a deal pic.twitter.com/kT44diuw4t — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

WHAT DOES SHE DO https://t.co/45D6ABWfBW — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

Donald J. Trump: the greatest at commanding, wall-building, the environment, uniting, wall-building, and speeching. An RNC biopic narrated by @jfreewright: pic.twitter.com/sgSlcIfNXJ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020