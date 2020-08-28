Breaking News
Donnie Yen: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Get Last Jabs At Republicans
It’s the final night of the Republican National Convention. That means it’s last licks for Trevor Noah and his comedy team at The Daily Social Distancing Show to put up a few points on the assembled targets of mirth and merry-making. Ivanka Trump, who spoke tonight, was a particular target.
Here’s what they came up with:
