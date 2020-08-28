Click to Skip Ad
Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Get Last Jabs At Republicans

Comedy Central

It’s the final night of the Republican National Convention. That means it’s last licks for Trevor Noah and his comedy team at The Daily Social Distancing Show to put up a few points on the assembled targets of mirth and merry-making. Ivanka Trump, who spoke tonight, was a particular target.

Here’s what they came up with:

