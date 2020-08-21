Breaking News
The Film That Lit My Fuse: Oliver Stone
Trevor Noah And ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show’ Zings The Unconventional At Democratic Convention
Trevor Noah and his comedy team had some fun on the last night of the Democratic convention, tossing a few zingers at the serious doings on Zoom.
The Democrats are the target this week, followed by the Republicans next Monday, Aug. 24-27.
A few of the Daily Social Distancing Show bits posted today:
