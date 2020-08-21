Trevor Noah And ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show’ Zings The Unconventional At Democratic Convention

Trevor Noah and his comedy team had some fun on the last night of the Democratic convention, tossing a few zingers at the serious doings on Zoom.

The Democrats are the target this week, followed by the Republicans next Monday, Aug. 24-27.

A few of the Daily Social Distancing Show bits posted today:

Damn this was cold blooded pic.twitter.com/crUIPK6rkH — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2020

UNPRESIDENTIAL: Joe Biden has been speaking for 12 minutes and has yet to explain what he plans to do about weak toilets that you have to flush 3 or 4 times — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2020

DNC Day 3: Warren, Hillary, Kamala, and that guy who married Michelle Obama. pic.twitter.com/usDEUYCRW4 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2020

When you spend $500 million and only win American Samoa pic.twitter.com/Yc38hiXShL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2020

Bloomberg said he was gonna spend $500 million on this election and he spent it all on American flags pic.twitter.com/5GqPo1xjBb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2020

