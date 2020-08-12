NBC Sets September Debut For Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’ As Pandemic Impacts Fall Schedule Plans

The five broadcast networks in May and June unveiled their “fall” 2020 schedules, with Fox and the CW opting for pandemic-proof lineups featuring predominantly original and acquired series already in the can, while NBC, CBS and ABC bet on regular schedules featuring new and returning series yet to be filmed with the caveat that some launches could be delayed by the COVID-related production shutdown.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Faced with uncertainty as the majority of new and returning series are yet to start shooting, NBC, ABC and CBS have started to adjust their fall plans.

NBC today announced a Sept. 1 premiere for Canadian medical drama Transplant, which it acquired in May, weeks into the production shutdown. The 13-episode series will air in an established medical drama slot, the 10 PM berth occupied by New Amsterdam for the past two seasons.

Transplant will have two-hour live America’s Got Talent episodes as a lead-in on Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 as NBC’s signature summer reality series’ season was extended due to COVID-related production issues.

It is unclear what happens in the Tuesday 8-10 PM slot on NBC beyond that and on other nights come September. It is also unclear where New Amsterdam‘s third season would air should new episodes start coming in by October-November. (Along with other New York-based Universal TV series, New Amsterdam has been in preliminary pre-production for a potential September start.) Transplant’s 13-episode run would take it through early December with preemptions, which means that it would have to be relocated to make room for New Amsterdam on Tuesday unless NBC holds the popular drama until January.

Transplant centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. The series stars Hamza Haq (Quantico), Laurence Leboeuf (The Disappearance), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People) and Ayisha Issa (Polar). Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

In its first season on CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series, growing its viewership week to week.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series. Here is a promo: