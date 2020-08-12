‘Tough As Nails’ Renewed At CBS For Season 2

Reality competition series Tough as Nails is returning to CBS for a second season.

This comes just over a month after the show, which is hosted by Phil Keoghan, launched on the network.

CBS, which said that the show was averaging 4.23M viewers across its summer run, has been casting for the second season for the last few weeks ahead of the greenlight.

The show, which was created by Keoghan and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan, celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world. One by one, they are eliminated until a winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they ‘punch out’ of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.

The two-hour season finale will air Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 9pm. It is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Anthony Carbone are executive producers.

“Tough As Nails stands out with its unique look and positive, heartfelt competitive spirit that showcases the strength, grit and determination of remarkable hardworking men and women,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “Under Phil Keoghan’s deft touch, the series has lived up to its name as a real summer workhorse for us, and we look forward to a second season with another extraordinary group of competitors.”